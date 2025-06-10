An image from this weekend’s ‘protests’ in Los Angeles shows a man waving a Mexican flag.

There’s been a lot of talk about flags lately — especially in Los Angeles, where rioters have been seen waving flags of the very countries they’re supposedly desperate to avoid being deported to.

If your homeland is a flaming trash pile worth fleeing, maybe don’t wave its flag like a tailgate banner while you riot to avoid going back. It sends mixed signals.

Mixed signals indeed.

Back in the late 1880s, when nearly half of New York City’s population was foreign-born, schools began hosting events that celebrated American symbols — especially the flag — to help children connect to their new home. An event at a free kindergarten for poor children on June 14, 1889 sparked the first Flag Day.

But what is a flag, really? And why does it matter? Flags are more than pieces of fabric. They’re shorthand for identity, values, and power. Like all symbols however, they can inspire or deceive. Some flags warn us. Others are meant to fool us.

This should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention. Three letter agencies perfected the technique of using symbology — especially the power of flags — to manipulate as much as unify. Entire 'color revolutions’ earlier this century — you may recall orange flags in Ukraine or green flags in Iran — were well known and highly-tuned tactics used to psyop populations into believing spontaneous, grassroots change was at hand when in fact, the colors and tactics were well-orchestrated.

History is replete with the use of such ‘flags.’

Red flags and false flags: warnings and distractions

In the early days of COVID, red flags were everywhere. When companies called employees “heroes” but made them buy their own PPE — that was a red flag. When public health officials flip-flopped from “masks don’t work” to “wear three masks” — that was a major red flag. When leaders broke the very rules they imposed on us — that wasn’t just a red flag, it was a flat-out betrayal.

Nary a mask in sight. California Governor Gavin Newsom violated state coronavirus guidelines to celebrate a friend’s birthday. (Fox News)

Millions saw it happen and chose to explain it away. Or justify it because it was easier than facing the cold hard truth about standing face-to-face with deception… the kind of deception that creates a glitch in the matrix: your eyes show you one thing, but your mind has been programmed to believe another.

That’s the thing about red flags: they’re uncomfortable. They disrupt our sense of safety and that’s why we so often choose to ignore the warning signs.

False flags are a different animal altogether. They’re specifically engineered to make you look the other way.

Historically, a false flag was a military ploy: fly someone else’s flag on your ship while launching an attack to provoke a conflict. Today, it’s often a psychological tactic used to shift blame, conceal intent, or manufacture outrage.

False flags thrive in chaos. Confuse people enough, and they’re easier to manipulate. That’s the strategy: flash something urgent and emotional, and while everyone’s focused on that, make your intended move in the shadows.

A textbook example is the 1933 Reichstag Fire. Nazis blamed the communists for setting fire to the parliament building, then used the ensuing panic to suspend civil liberties and tighten their grip on power. Years later, evidence confirmed it was their own operatives who lit the match. It’s proof that those who would want to manipulate us for the sake of their own desire for power will stop at nothing to attain it.

Firefighters inspecting the damaged interior of the Reichstag. (Encyclopædia Britannica)

Today, even raising the possibility of a false flag can get you labeled a conspiracy theorist, which is a convenient deflection if you’re the shadowy power wanting to continue your stealthy operation. Nevertheless, it’s imperative to question the official narrative. That’s not paranoia — it’s self-preservation.

When the riots erupted in Los Angeles this week, many wondered: Are these events spontaneous? Or are they convenient catalysts for surveillance measures, digital IDs, and military presence? Is there proof one way or another? Perhaps not yet, but it is absolutely reasonable to ask cui bono — who benefits — from the chaos.

As the violence and unrest now begins to spread across the US (Dallas, at the time of writing and No Kings Day planned nationwide for Saturday June 14), it’s important to see what’s happening as a possible red flag — or a false flag — or both. History will decide — hindsight always has the final word.

Why we miss the signs

We ignore red flags because we don’t want to wake up from a dream. We fall for false flags because we’re afraid we’re already living in a nightmare. Both grow in the same environment: uncertainty, fatigue, and emotional overload.

Since COVID, our world has been filled with all three. We’re tired, isolated, and drowning in information. In that state, people stop asking, “Is this true?” and believe what they’re programmed to believe. Red flags get dismissed because they’re inconvenient. False flags succeed because they’re compelling.

Protesters clash with the National Guard in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. (Los Angeles Times)

Flag Day 2025 will come and go, as it always does. But this year, as the event coincides with the mass mobilization of No Kings, don’t miss the opportunity to ask yourself some important questions:

What narratives am I accepting without proof?

Who gains from the symbols I’ve been told to revere?

What red flags am I still excusing?

What false flags have I mistaken for truth?

Red flags demand we notice betrayal. False flags mislead us into blaming the wrong enemy. In a chaotic world, we owe it to ourselves, and each other, to stay sharp and determine the difference. Check the facts. Question the motives. Don’t let exhaustion dull your judgment.

And may God bless America.