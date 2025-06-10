Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

David Kirtley
6h

My absolute favorite thing was seeing the map of where they were going to have a No Kings event. It included some sites in Sweden, Canada, and the UK where they actually *do* have a king.

You can't make this up.

In the words of John Popper from Blues Traveller,

"It doesn't matter what I say

So long as I sing with inflection"

Ionedery2
1h

Flag is a very interesting word. There are different meanings; an noun, as in a Canadian "flag" or maybe a verb like "flag" down a cab. But if we talk about "red" flags and "false" flags, the meanings are being stretched from a fabric symbol flapping in the breeze to a whole new level that includes unknown and dangerous implications. By adding the adjectives "red" and "false" we're changing the traditional definition and use of the word.

That's fine, except that the media has weaponized language itself, sowing confusion and misdirection as it suits their purpose. Lawyers and NGO's like the WHO and UN use it to lure member nations into their globalist "sustainable goals". Lying and deception is imbedded in advertising, marketing, politics, everything... and language is the handy tool. AI has added another level of sophistication to make it even more convincing.

Some words are potent triggers of emotion such as anti vaxxer or conspiracy theorist, and have been used to effectively discredit and demonize the naysayers. Propaganda uses these kinds of words and keeps repeating them, forming a kind of false perception, false narrative, false consensus. The globalists seem to be using flags to divide and conquer in the new modern way, where ideology is pitted against reality and truth.

Maybe we need to get behind a symbol like a flag to show where we stand and what we believe, but we need to remember it's a tool as well as a symbol, and could be something being used against us.

