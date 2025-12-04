Collapse Life

Kyra
8h

I spent my life up to 35 in Canada. I remember in the 90's when the government was bringing in the goods and services tax, known as the GST. A lot of people were against it, we were already taxed heavily. My thought was the people should just refuse to pay it. What could the government do? Lock everybody up? The people have the power but are too afraid to use it. Is it because we the people don't trust each other enough to follow through and stand together? I believe that plays a part.

Matthew Curlewis
9h

Now there's a fascinating idea – and I totally read you: not a plan or a proposal, but indeed a very clever insight. And I particularly like the notion of triggering an economic collapse (which is headed for us anyway) on something closer to "our" timeline, instead of "theirs". I mean if this is Jenga we're playing, why should they get all the fun of collapsing the beautiful tower, instead of us?!

