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parameter9's avatar
parameter9
9h

I would think the UN knows perfectly well what the effects of its relocating would do to the local economy. They are the World Authority on underprivilege after all.

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
1d

When the first world invades the third world, the impact is seldom even considered, let alone addressed ... and it's always the same... Take for instance the situation where well-to-do Americans are expatriating from the U.S. to Central America and the Caribbean, and the adverse impact that is having on the local population in those countries... it's all the same... rising rents and displacement.

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