At the outset, can we just ask one question: Is Mike Judge a prophet?

It’s President Trump’s first full day of his second term in office and it already feels like President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho is in the White House.

After being sworn in on Capitol Hill, Trump delivered his inaugural address in which he he promised that we, as a nation, will do the following in the next four years:

restore America's promise

rebuild the nation that we love

be a nation like no other

be prosperous

be proud

be strong

win, like never before

not be conquered

not be intimidated

not be broken

not fail

be a free, sovereign, and independent nation

stand bravely

live proudly

dream boldly

end acne and car sickness

That’s quite the to-do list (oh, and that last one’s a joke but how could you tell, right?)!

To give his new administration a head start, Trump was symbolically escorted from Capitol Hill to Capital One stadium, which was conveniently packed with 20,000 of his most ardent supporters. He then proceeded to sign a slew of much-anticipated executive orders, which included:

renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of Uhmerica

ending birthright citizenship

declaring a “national emergency” at the southern border

withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement

withdrawing from the World Health Organization

ending the weaponization of the federal government

recognizing two sexes

barring the government censorship of American citizens’ constitutionally protected speech

The list was much longer than that, but you can read about the rest elsewhere. For fun, we challenge you to search ‘Trump executive orders’ on Google News and read the apoplectic responses in the mainstream media. It’s a laugh, if you have the stomach for it. If you don’t, stock up on Pepto Dismal, because the next four years are going be abdominally challenging.

As part of the spectacle, Trump signed his executive orders with giant branded Sharpie markers, tossing each one into the adoring crowd like a rock star distributing keepsakes. While he missed the opportunity to go full President Camacho with a t-shirt cannon, there’s still plenty of time for his signature showmanship to evolve. Maybe next time he can consider some pyrotechnics or a stage dive into the mosh pit?

One thing’s for certain: we’ve entered a strange new chapter for America. It somehow feels equal parts satire and ‘reality TV,’ minus any semblance of reality. The country has four more years to brace for what comes next — and if yesterday’s events are any indication, we’re all in for a wild ride. Buckle up.

Trump’s return to the Oval Office, buoyed by a base more fervent than ever, promises a mix of relentless sound bites, sweeping (and polarizing) policies, and a continuous stream of media hysteria. Love him or loathe him, Trump’s presidency will be nothing if not eventful. But don’t worry Not Sure Elon is here to fix “everything.”

(For the love of God, if you don’t recognize the references to Mike Judge, President Camacho, or Not Sure, we beg of you, drop everything you’re doing, sit yourself down in front of a TV, and rent, stream, or steal Idiocracy — the 2006 comedy-turned-documentary — to understand where all this is headed.)