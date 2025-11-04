Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
20h

Speechless , that people would do this and buy this !

It’s all part of having external tracking informing you about your own health, the consequences of this type of monitoring are scary.

I know healthy people who got tested and then needed ‘treatment’ .

If there is something wrong with my health, I will be aware of it , not a test, an expert or an AI tracker !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
Collette's avatar
Collette
20h

During Operation LockStep Local Sewage system were being monitored for the CV plandemic scam , just another way of keeping USA & Europe next in perpetual lockdown ,, it was discussed that Districts that could show the virus would be locked down first until it was gone 🙄 its now replicating in the jibjabbed population FOREVER

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture