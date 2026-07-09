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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
1d

An interesting scenario... makes one wonder how we'd know... did a nuclear blast in space that we can't see just happen, or did the powers that be just turn off our internet as a means of disrupting communication between the masses...??

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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
1d

When you start planning the response to an epic disaster (like the novel corona virus) and putting money on the outcome, say... well I don't think that's morally acceptable. You would be incentivising the negative outcome, as we witnessed with covid.

So this seems like the same kind of deal.

Shouldn't be allowed, but we haven't learned that lesson after covid.

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