Collapse Life
1d

Generally, as I understand it, a city decides on an infrastructure project and then puts out an RFP that companies can bid on. In this case it sounds like the company went looking for a city where THEY could pay for the privilege of building a tunnel. And better yet, they didn’t talk to the city managers at all. Nor engage in the well-accepted standard of public consultations. If you want to use public lands -- i.e. common wealth -- this is a minimum requirement.

What’s the downside? Zero accountability when things go wrong on a project that no one had input on and that will now require public funds to maintain, repair or remediate.

This is a complex and potentially untested process in this area with this geology. Personally, if I was a Nashvillian, I’d be displeased with my elected officials and I’d ask what accountability any of the actors have should things go pear shaped. None of those questions have been answered.

So there’s that.

Blewn0se Hermitage
4h

This was a Boring article..

I will see myself out.. :P

