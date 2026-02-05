Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joshua daniel's avatar
joshua daniel
17h

The Rockefeller family is behind the creation of the United Nations and that should tell you everything you need to know.(eg the Flexner report and creation of petroleum based drugs) They have been committing evil acts against humanity for a long time. The UN has only ever been a tool for the powerful parasites and everything they have done has been an illusion as good and just as that is how these evil demons trick humanity into believing its lies. They always say it is for world peace, it is to save the environment from climate change, it is to help everyone's health to take a vaccine. Everyone needs to expand their consciousness and pretty quickly or humanity will be lost.

Reply
Share
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
1dEdited

Good riddance. It was a bad idea from the beginning. Any attempt at a replacement group will be just as bad. You cannot grant equality to countries that are awful places. Sorry, North Korea for example, shouldn't have a say in the governance of the world. I can't even say for certain that most of the "First World" countries should either.

I am all for cooperation between like minded people. Some people just have bad ideas. The ones with bad ideas should not be able to foist them on the rest of the world.

The world is not a static place. It depends on the time and the people involved. You can have a wonderful leader replaced by an insane, murderous despot in the blink of an eye, or vice versa.

Look at the competition. The EU isn't exactly working out well for anyone either.

You can't have a organization run by unelected representatives that are not answerable to the people. You just set yourself up for another set of petty despots.

Autocratic and theocratic governance are fundamentally incompatible with democratic governance.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture