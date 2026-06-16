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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
6h

I agree with your analysis but it paints a grim picture. It seems to be a world wide phenomenon that is causing a greater divide in wealth classes. I have to wonder where it will lead for the next few generations. Will the population decrease because life is too expensive or will it erupt in crime, war, or totalitarian clampdowns? Homelessness is already rapidly rising in cities and towns, increasing drug use and crime.

The upper class, hoarding wealth, are still insulated from these unpleasantries. They will never give up their advantage until forced to by circumstance. "The great taking" will continue but eventually the economy will have nowhere to go with rampant inflation and unchecked poverty.

There will be a "correction" I think, in the stock market, the housing market, the whole economy. Maybe then the governments, banking cartels, the parasite class, will start to feel the backlash of what they've brought upon us.

Maybe their control will slip and people will get wise.

I'm being optimistic.

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Cindy Burton's avatar
Cindy Burton
11h

Well said

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