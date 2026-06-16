A new Zillow analysis reveals that America has crossed a previously unthinkable threshold: a record 242 US cities now have “starter homes” priced at $1 million or more.

That number has nearly tripled in six years. In February 2020, it was 80.

Starter homes — defined as homes in the bottom third of local market values — used to be the first rung on the housing ladder. They were modest, imperfect, and attainable. It’s how most ordinary families got into homeownership and began building stability and equity.

Nationally, the typical starter home is still worth around $199,000. But in parts of California, New York, and New Jersey buyers now need seven figures just to get on the ladder.

That doesn’t mean Americans have become dramatically wealthier. It means the same basic shelter earlier generations could often afford on ordinary wages now requires extraordinary amounts of today’s diminished dollars.

Housing is where the loss of purchasing power becomes impossible to ignore.

Yes, there are real supply problems. High-demand markets on both coasts have experienced severe supply shortages. The pullback in construction after 2008 left the country wanting for homes. Pandemic-era migration and ultra-low mortgage rates supercharged demand even further. And now, many would-be sellers are locked into low-rate mortgages and unwilling to move, keeping inventory tight.

But those explanations do not cancel the larger signal. They help explain why the pressure shows up so violently in housing.

For decades, money printing, artificially low interest rates, and massive stimulus programs pushed an influx of cash into assets like real estate. As the supply of dollars expanded faster than the supply of goods, prices rose. Asset owners benefited, while first-time buyers got buried.

A million-dollar starter home reveals what the dollar has lost: its ability to command the basic building blocks of independence, family formation, and a perfectly run-of-the-mill middle class life.

The consequences are social as well as financial: delayed marriages; fewer children; renting instead of homeownership; reduced mobility; wider intergenerational divides. It’s a downward spiral from which there is no escape.

A million-dollar starter home is not a sign of prosperity, but rather a sign that the cost of entry for ordinary life is now out of reach for ordinary people.

That is what it looks like to watch the American Dream die: it’s a slow and drawn-out death, where things that were once normal are repriced as luxury goods.