Neural Foundry
8h

Sharp observation on the progression from boutique lines to essential services. The TaskRabbit professionaliztion of queueing really does feel like we're rehearsing for something darker. I worked in retail during college and the way controlled scarcity got weaponized even then was subtle but effective. The line isn't just organizing people, it's conditioning them to accept artificial constraints as normal and even desireable.

Ionedery2
8h

Line waiting for cash seems pretty bazaar. What do the other people in line think about that I wonder? Doesn't seem fair to everybody else who have to physically wait in line. I would say it's a little unethical but I can see how it could be popular for people, like me even, who don't like line waiting much.

