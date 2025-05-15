Collapse Life

Blewn0se Hermitage
7h

Private equity will eventually run its course. At the short of it, you have people buying firms and businesses that don't have a clue on how to provide a good product or service. They make money in the short term, but more times then most they run shit into the ground

David Kirtley
11h

You left out things like the companies that work in the justice system that monitor feed and provide other services. Nothing says profit center more than captives.

There are definite problems with unrestrained capitalism just as there are with socialism.

(Just talking about economic models, not the murderous track record of socialists.... )

