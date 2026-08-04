Attendees of Balaji Srinivasan’s 2024 Network School, in an image on X .

In this weekend’s Notes, we wrote about Balaji Srinivasan’s Network School losing its license to operate in Malaysia. The Network School is, by Srinivasan’s own definition, a way to “empower the dark talent of the world,” by which he means the hidden, highly capable individuals who live in disadvantaged regions or do not fit in with traditional legacy institutions. On the surface, what’s to argue — sounds amazing.

But the phrase “dark talent” got us thinking. There’s something dissonant and off-putting about the moniker. For starters, the word “dark” suggests something hidden, obscured, or unknown… which is combined with “talent,” a word rooted in ancient physical weights and currency.

In ancient Greece, a talanton was a unit of weight and, by extension, money. The Romans borrowed the term as talentum. Its later meaning as an “ability” or “gift” developed through interpretation of the Parable of the Talents in Matthew 25:14–30.

In the biblical parable, a wealthy master gives his servants varying amounts of currency (talents) before leaving on a journey. Two of the servants take what is given them and invest it while the master is away, doubling its value. A third servant, afraid of his master's harshness and what might happen if he loses it all, buries his single talent in the ground. When the master returns, he rewards the two who used their talents wisely while condemning the third as "wicked and lazy," stripping him of his talent and casting him into the "outer darkness."

One common reading of the parable is that it concerns stewardship: the servants are judged according to what they do with what has been entrusted to them. Whatever one thinks its theological meaning may be, the servant is judged according to what he does with the gifts he is given.

Attendees at the Network School in 2025, as seen on X .

Srinivasan’s metaphor subtly changes the equation from ‘How will this person use their gifts?’ to ‘How can the network find them and make the most of their gifts?’

The phrase “dark talent” ironically flips the parable on its head: the talent is hidden in the dark not because the individual buried it, but because the system has failed to dig it up. In creating the Network School, Srinivasan aims to replace physical legacy structures with decentralized networks able to mobilize ability that would otherwise be overlooked and make it more visible outside of traditional institutions.

It might be that the problem with “dark talent” is not just the word “dark,” but the combination. “Dark” suggests that someone important has not yet seen the person, while “talent” suggests why the person is worth seeing in the first place.

Together, the phrase transforms a human being — already embedded and visible in a family, profession, culture, and country — into latent value awaiting wider discovery for a larger agenda. The metaphor encourages us to see talent as an underused economic asset until it can be identified, connected, and mobilized through a global network. Or to use more apt Silicon Valley language, this is an as-yet undiscovered disrupter, just waiting for the opportunity to disrupt.

Participating in the Network School still requires talent to become visible on the network’s terms: participants are selected, measured, trained, and aligned around its preferred disciplines. The servant is no longer hiding their talent in the dirt out of fear of a biblical master. Instead, they are laying their talent at the altar of an algorithmic master.

“Dark matter is the undiscovered matter that tools like the Hubble Telescope let us see,” Srinivasan says. “By analogy, dark talent is the undiscovered talent that we need the ‘mobile telescope’ to let us see.” But a telescope doesn’t just reveal an object. It determines where we look, what we count, and what we decide is worth finding.

An engineer in India may be unknown to an American venture capitalist while being perfectly visible to local employers, colleagues, universities, and professional networks. An entrepreneur in Nigeria may lack access to Western capital without being unknown in Nigeria.

The people Srinivasan is labeling as dark talent were never dark — they might have just been outside his network’s field of vision. Discovering this talent, and putting it to work for the technocrats in the service of a new world only they want, might actually be why we’re just a little irked by the use of dark.