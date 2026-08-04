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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
5h

> The people Srinivasan is labeling as dark talent were never dark — they might have just been outside his network’s field of vision.

We're all "dark talent" to someone.

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Pat Browne's avatar
Pat Browne
5h

I suspect "Dark Talent" would have been better labeled as "The Silent Talent", waiting to be heard but still working quietly to the ears that will not hear.

Much like "The Silent Majority", it takes a conduit to understand them before they are listened to by the minority in power.

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