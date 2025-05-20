Collapse Life

Ionedery2
1h

There's a lot to consider when buying a house these days which would be stressful I guess. I got a nice house by being in the right place at the right time. It was an improbable set of circumstances that allowed it to happen and I often wonder if it was weird luck or something else. Like the" law of attraction", I knew what I wanted and it came to me. I don't really believe in luck much but maybe I just got lucky.

It sounds like a deceptive and difficult market now where you are and hopefully your instincts will serve you well.

Scott
10h

Now the truth is in the title. I was a “low income housing provider” for years I went through boxes & boxes of LVT’s predecessor plain old vinyl tile. It was relatively inexpensive looked good for a while easy to install and remove at the end of it’s useful life. Thankfully my housing requirements at this stage in my life are modest. A 600 sq ft condo in a senior citizen ghetto suits me just fine. Unfortunately the biggest culprit in the accelerating housing costs problem has been and continue to be government regulations at multiple levels. Are we on our way back to tar paper 10 X 10 shacks & thatched roofs ? Or will it be tents ?

