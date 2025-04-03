When Stephen, the co-founder of Collapse Life, was a younger man he dedicated much of his waking life to motorsports — autocross, track days, karting, and rallies. One of the first and most important lessons he learned from experts and first-hand experience was to always keep his eyes up. Turns out, the secret to being smooth, fast, and successful in motorsports is to look where you want to go and not at your windshield wipers or the car in front. By avoiding these pitfalls, it’s possible to train the brain to anticipate one, two, three corners ahead.

That approach shaped how he has moved through life, not just on the track, but everywhere else too. It’s easy to get caught staring at what’s directly in front of you — someone else’s path, someone else’s pace. Or worse, not seeing the hazards lurking in the distance. To truly stay in control and move forward with purpose, you’ve got to keep your eyes up and drive your own best line.

Collapse Life isn’t a hardcore prepper blog, but we do think keeping your eyes (and chin!) up is a worthy metaphor for how to approach life and get ready for whatever is coming. Things are moving fast out there and we’d rather you, our dear readers, be the people with a plan rather than the ones scrambling when it all hits.

So, this month we’re rolling out some extra tools for paid subscribers. Nothing fancy, just practical resources to help you take charge of what matters. These resources are something we hope not only adds value to our current paid subscribers, but encourages others to step up and support our work as well.

Here’s the deal: paid subscribers will get two comprehensive guides that dig into the details, plus four quick infographics they can skim fast when they need to (or print out and hang on the refrigerator for easy reference).

This is the preview of what’s to come:

The Guides:

The Collapse Clock – 7 Signs That Trouble Is Brewing

This guide is made to help you spot the warning lights before everything goes nuts. We looked at places like Zimbabwe and Venezuela, even the US during the Great Financial Crisis, to figure out what signs pop up just before chaos does. It’s not fortune-telling — it’s just stuff you can do now so you’re not caught off guard.

Precious Metals Made Simple – Gold & Silver Buying Basics

When the dollar tanks, cash won’t mean much. But gold and silver hold up — as they always have throughout history. This simple guide breaks down the basics: how to buy them, where to stash them, and how to not get hosed by some shady dealer.

The Infographics:

Find a Doctor Who Cares

How do you find a doctor who is not a corporate drone? Based on advice from Steven Goldsmith MD , this lays out how to tell if your healthcare provider is on your side or just following orders — plus tips on how to walk away if they suck.

Home Shelter-in-Place Playbook

When things get dicey, staying at home might be your best — or only — choice. This covers the basics of what to do to get your home ready in advance: food, water, keeping your place secure. This is simple advice for real life situations — storms, shortages, whatever — not some apocalypse movie.

Food Freedom Blueprint

The food system’s a mess; you know it and we know it. Here are five Joel Salatin-approved ways to dodge the nonsense — like linking up with local farmers or using legal workarounds to get what you need. It’s stuff that actually works, not just hot air.

Digital Preparedness Plan

The Digital Prepper lays out five essential pillars you need to protect your information, devices, and peace of mind in an increasingly connected world, plus a handy quick-start checklist.

Here’s the pitch: Why you need to sign up now

When you upgrade your subscription for just $8 a month, you’ll get access to these tools when they drop on Thursdays throughout April. They’re exclusive to paid subscribers — nobody else gets them. This is all about staying sharp and having what you need to take care of your health, home, and finances, no matter what’s ahead.

