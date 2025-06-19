Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
20h

This is scary stuff , with all the war mongering going on.

May no one else turn up for their wars ❤️‍🩹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
17h

Actually, I think it is scarier for the "new recruits."

Back when they were just contractors, they had access to the same things. As members of the military, they are in a whole new world without the same rights as they had as civilians. They live under a completely different justice system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture