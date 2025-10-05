The Collapse Life team is taking a short break in October — stepping away from microphones, screens, headlines and video editing suites for a moment of rest and renewal.

We’ll be marking the Feast of Tabernacles, or Sukkot — an ancient festival described in Leviticus 23:33 that has been celebrated for thousands of years as a season of joy and gratitude for provision. This feast was part of Yeshua’s own life, and we gladly mark it as part of our journey to personal, professional, and spiritual renewal.

While we’re away, paid subscriptions will be paused. We’ll be back on Saturday, October 18, with a very special guest on the Collapse Life podcast as well as with new writing to keep you sharp, questioning, and collapse-ready.

Thank you for walking this road with us — and whatever your own traditions, may this upcoming season bring you rest and renewal, too.