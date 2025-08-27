Modern medicine has traded the sacred for the sterile — and nowhere is that more chilling than in Canada’s euphemistically named Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

When we shared The Atlantic’s recent piece on euthanasia with medical doctor, psychiatrist and writer

, he didn’t hold back. His response —

— is one of the sharpest critiques you’ll read this year.

Now, Collapse Life has invited Dr. Goldsmith for a live conversation about what happens when medicine abandons the divine, how systems justify the unthinkable, and why we must defend the sanctity of human life.

We’ll talk. We’ll question. We’ll take your comments live. Join us!

📅 Mark your calendar: Thursday at 3pm PT / 6pm ET.



Join the livestream