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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
3h

It is not a matter of the act. It is the lack of having a unified community standard for moral behavior. Those rules that govern society have some leeway. Some rules are fine to break as long as they fit in the overall morality of the society. There has to be some wiggle room to address boundary conditions that don't fit the intent of the rules.

Say a worker in the lunch line decides to break the rules and give a hungry child an extra portion. Most rational people would find that to be an acceptable deviation. We operate on different sets of rules during unusual circumstances. Applying them universally when they don't fit can be immoral in itself.

The real problem comes when there is not a shared framework of how society should work. Breaking those rules just because people have a disregard for them will break down society.

The real strength of religion for a society is not the particular articles of faith. Personal beliefs are internal. There is no difference to society as a whole, whether you personally believe in those articles as long as you share the overall moral ethics of the society.

What is going on is we have people who want to displace the existing morality and remake society by force.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
4h

Affluent people desiring the problems and passions of the common man. We see it all the time. Especially, in the media and politics.

Look at Tucker Carlson, whom I like, he’s a trust fund baby, educated with the elite and now portrays himself as a good ole boy hunter - fisher man. He’s just like us.

They crave something they can never understand. The struggles of the everyday common man.

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