Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
9h

Maybe we've reached a limit in our ability to use technology to do everything for us. It's reducing our skills and resilience in exchange for ease and convenience. The way it's going seems to be a set up for a nasty fall and decline as people and systems become more dependent and fragile.

The ultra wealthy are unbalancing the natural order of things as they profit from the situation. They won't be saving us, they're riding a giant wave of money and power with them on the top and humanity down below.

Maybe the crash will be huge and heartbreaking for the most fragile, but I still think it's probably necessary to correct our course back to Nature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
Freedom Convo / Riff Raft pod's avatar
Freedom Convo / Riff Raft pod
14hEdited

Some days I almost want to pray to the Sun God RA to wipe this technoparasitic spiritually dead society from existence…

A forced re-exposure to Nature and Dependency on the Earth and Skills and Community.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture