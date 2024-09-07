This week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast is a little different. It features a discussion between myself and David Gardener, host of the

David reached out to Collapse Life after hearing our interview with

and, as we started to get to know each other, we realized how much we have in common: a desire to push back on the encroaching global technocracy, an interest in sustainable living, and the decision to choose an unconventional path in search of freedom and self-sufficiency. Plus, it turns out we lived very near each other on the South Shore of Nova Scotia for many years. Funny how it took a Tweet to bring us together!

Some of the topics we covered:

- How pandemic narratives influenced our personal and professional decisions

- The importance of having a like-minded community

- How to build a personal food system, take health into your own hands, and become self-sufficient

- The many ways to seek freedom beyond mainstream narratives

