David Kirtley
1d

There is nothing stopping airlines from buying Chinese other than quality and price. Airlines are international corporations. The planes don't have to be imported. They can just be based in another country. Shipping does it all the time and just get a flag of convenience. Most commercial ships are flagged either in Panama or Liberia.

If the Chinese can build planes that are safe and effective, more power to them. Looking at the track record from recent Boeings in the news, getting an alternative vendor might be the better option. From what I have seen, the Chinese are putting out some really nice electric vehicles as well.

Much of the cheap crap that comes from China is because companies have demanded things be built at that price point. They are capable of producing quality goods as well if people are prepared to pay for them to do it.

Sure, maybe they might make things that cheat the system. I remember not too long ago, a premium European automaker rigged their cars to fake their emissions testing. China doesn't have a monopoly on shoddy business practices.

