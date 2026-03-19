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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
1h

Is speaks poorly of popular culture that Paul Erlich's and similarly low-IQ, inhumane prescriptions are so influential. It happened earlier with Thomas Malthus, whom you mentioned. The lives of Malthus, Karl Marx, Carl Menger and Lysander Spooner overlapped in the 19th Century. That the ideas of Malthus and Marx carried more weight than those of their intellectual and ethical betters, Menger and Spooner, is in hindsight a warning of what would follow in the 20th Century.

Will the 21st Century be a generally smarter and more ethically humane period for mainstream society? So far, no. But it's early.

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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
3h

I don't really fault his ideas. They are very appropriate in most cases. The problem with humans is that they can make technological advances that will change the basic assumptions.

Growing up at that time, seeing images of famine was a regular occurance in the news. There was a large number of failures in agriculture caused by many things. Once those things were targeted, we created a new problem: Overabundance of food.

The current problems seem much bigger although really, they are much more trivial. Look at vaccines. Yes, there were problems with the Covid vaccine policies. New technology really wasn't ready for widespread use. But we have whole generations that have grown complacent by the advances. We don't see the crippling effects of Polio. We don't see the birth defects and other effects of Measles and Rubella. Many of the diseases that were veratable death sentences are now often just inconveniences if contracted at all.

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