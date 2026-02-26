Collapse Life

Elias Chen
Solid piece on how incremental rationality can mask systemic regression. The key point is the gap between a rational local response and what those responses signal about the social contract in aggregate. I noticied something similar at my local grocery last year; locked cheese cases felt jarring, then completely normal within weeks. Japan is worth considering here: high-density cities with low crime suggest distrust isn't an inevitble outcome of urbanization.

Greg Tonetti
Having recently left London, with my son and his family are still living there, the above is a very fair reflection. Unfortunately it is 'normal'.

