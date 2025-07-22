Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
5h

I enjoyed your post, very relevant and well written. I'm not on facebook, reddit or other social media, just substack, so I wouldn't know much of what goes on there.

But I know these platforms allow misinformation, deception, censorship and surveillance. They can be used to manipulate in a subtle way. I don't think many people realize how dangerous that is, as it allows the indoctrination and deception on a massive scale without accountability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
5h

It isn't a coordinated plot by the sites. It is mostly a grassroots thought police.

We have had a couple generations now of people who are playing "Choose your own reality." They live in information silos that are tailor made to suit their beliefs.

They have gone through a school system that has given them a sanitized version of history. It is totally devoid of dissent from the narrative. It has had all nuance scrubbed. It has had educators given free reign to instill their own personal beliefs, no matter how niche. There has been a concerted effort to reshape society in the image of their private fantasy.

Fast forward past 12 years of public schools and four plus years of college giving them a skewed version of history, economics, and social indoctrination, and they have not heard any dissenting viewpoints. Their reality has been formed by a fantasy universe of patriarchy, rampant racism, sexism, and climate change hysteria. It is fueled by utopian pipe dreams of Karl Marx, Aldous Huxley, comic books, and movie screens.

Then they get to social media where they can find a collective hive mind that caters to whatever viewpoint that they identify with, again, no matter how niche. Microscopically fringe ideas are portrayed as normal. Suddenly, they have the power to shape reality by clicking on the delete button to ideas that they find even moderately discomforting. They are empowered by HR departments that will allow them to wield power over their fellow employees. You have it infiltrating some government bodies where they can report people who dare to challenge their pet beliefs. They are socially rewarded for taking these actions to protect "The Narrative."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture