Last week, Zahra Sethna from Collapse Life was invited to join Hrvoje Morić from Geopolitics & Empire for a live community call with some of his listeners as well as supporters of Collapse Life. It turned into one of those wide-ranging, unscripted conversations that are interesting, inspiring, and so needed in these uncertain times.

We talked about what we mean when we use the word ‘collapse,’ i.e., the slow erosion of institutions, trust, and stability that many of us are experiencing right now.

From there the discussion turned to how people in different places are responding to that realization — relocating, building stronger local networks, focusing on practical skills, or simply trying to live with a little more independence from systems that no longer feel stable.

One theme kept resurfacing throughout the conversation, and it’s not what most people think of when they talk about “preparing for collapse.”

People often ask where the “best place” is to go. But the stories shared during this call suggested that the question might be framing the issue the wrong way entirely.

Paid subscribers can access the full recording below.

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, think about upgrading now and becoming part of a growing community of people who see the world with eyes wide open — and who are joining together to figure out how to live well in uncertain times.