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Keith's avatar
Keith
18hEdited

I've been out of the loop on this development. So, in other words, grand-scale betting on future outcomes, that is further legitimized and perpetuated by media, becomes self-fulfilling prophecy?

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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
17h

Journalism on a broad scale is mostly advocacy. They are the cheerleaders trying to push their team to victory. It is literally the tail wagging the dog.

It is the worst in the major outlets. We have a bunch of rich people's kids that are trying to bring about changes that they really don't understand to a country that they don't understand. They think that their big city environment is "real" and the rest of the country is filled with rubes who sit around with grass stems in their mouth drinking beer and ironing their klan hoods.

Using the prediction markets makes it where they don't even have to actually do any research. They can just scan through the different topics and find one that fits their narrative while they are waiting for the barista to finish their drink. Fill it out with some carefully selected social media posts and call it a day. Call a few buddies to have them throw a few bones to them for the next story.

Most of the "intelligence community" leadership are their brethren. They went to the same schools, were members of the same fraternities, and shared a similar upbringing. They can fill out their reports with data gleaned from a prediction market rather than having to actually slog through intelligence reports and talk to people. Then just pass on their narrative to their friends in the media to back up their reports.

The whole system is skewed to keep them entrenched. You have to go to the "right" schools to be considered. You have to be able to afford to go live in NYC or DC to serve out unpaid internships on their parent's money. You have to be connected politically to get your resume on someone's desk. You have to be deemed as someone who will play along with the grift.

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