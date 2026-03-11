Paid Subscriber Roundtable: The art of living well in strange times
Mark your calendar and join in the conversation this Thursday when Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life and Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire host a special paid-subscriber livestream.
The idea is simple: bring together members of both Collapse Life and Geopolitics & Empire for an open conversation about how people are navigating a world that is changing quickly — economically, politically, culturally, and technologically.
The call, for paid subscribers only, will run about 60–90 minutes on Zoom. It’s meant to be conversational rather than formal, so jump in with thoughts, questions, or experiences of your own. Many of the best Collapse Life discussions happen when readers compare notes about what they’re seeing and how they’re adapting, so don’t be shy or bashful.
Topics we’ll cover include things like:
how people are thinking about resilience and independence right now
where the economic and geopolitical trends appear to be heading
practical ways to build stronger networks and communities
what it means to “live well” even when systems around us feel increasingly unstable
The audio recording will be published afterward for paid subscribers on both Collapse Life and Geopolitics & Empire.
Event details
Topic: Paid Subscriber Call — Collapse Life x Geopolitics & Empire
Time: Thursday, March 12
11:00 am Pacific
12:00 pm Mountain
1:00 pm Central
2:00 pm Eastern
6:00 pm London
7:00 pm Brussels
These kinds of conversations are one of the things paid subscriptions make possible — a space where readers can speak directly with one another and share ideas about how to navigate the strange moment we’re living through.
Hope to see some of you there.
