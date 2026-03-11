The idea is simple: bring together members of both Collapse Life and Geopolitics & Empire for an open conversation about how people are navigating a world that is changing quickly — economically, politically, culturally, and technologically.

The call, for paid subscribers only, will run about 60–90 minutes on Zoom. It’s meant to be conversational rather than formal, so jump in with thoughts, questions, or experiences of your own. Many of the best Collapse Life discussions happen when readers compare notes about what they’re seeing and how they’re adapting, so don’t be shy or bashful.

Topics we’ll cover include things like:

how people are thinking about resilience and independence right now

where the economic and geopolitical trends appear to be heading

practical ways to build stronger networks and communities

what it means to “live well” even when systems around us feel increasingly unstable

The audio recording will be published afterward for paid subscribers on both Collapse Life and Geopolitics & Empire.

Event details

Topic: Paid Subscriber Call — Collapse Life x Geopolitics & Empire

Time: Thursday, March 12

11:00 am Pacific

12:00 pm Mountain

1:00 pm Central

2:00 pm Eastern

6:00 pm London

7:00 pm Brussels

These kinds of conversations are one of the things paid subscriptions make possible — a space where readers can speak directly with one another and share ideas about how to navigate the strange moment we’re living through.

Hope to see some of you there.