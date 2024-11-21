Former Fox News journalist Holly Hickman, with Rogue Food Conference co-founder Joel Salatin.

You might not expect a journalist to be the opening speaker at a conference about farming and food, but Holly Hickman defies convention. Formerly of Fox News and the Associated Press, Hickman is now a homesteader and the founder of Cultivate News. As she humorously puts it, there’s not that much difference between the two professions because, either way, she’s still “dealing in manure!”

Speaking at the recent Rogue Food Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, Hickman challenged the audience to “defund the thought police.” She argued that if we care about the quality of the food we consume, we must also scrutinize the quality of the news we consume.

Her advice? Use the mnemonic FAIL — Framing, Angle, Image, and Language. By examining these elements in everything we read, watch, or hear, Hickman’s framework helps uncover the subtle and overt biases shaping our modern news diet.

“The biggest takeaway for me was just how devious the mainstream media is at pushing their agenda-driven narrative,” said Joel Salatin, renowned agricultural innovator and co-organizer of the conference. “Nothing is free of bias. Nothing.”

This critical lens is particularly vital when evaluating news about agriculture. From stories touting GMOs to alarmist claims about pigs spreading bird flu, Hickman encouraged readers to question whether ulterior motives might be at play.

The Rogue Food Conference has become a yearly refuge for independent farmers, food producers, and advocates of food sovereignty. Held in Texas for the first time this year, the event brought together rule-breakers, innovators, and visionaries reimagining how we grow, distribute, and consume food. With its mix of practical solutions and passionate advocacy, the conference has become a beacon for those committed to protecting their right to nourish their communities.

The origins of Rogue Food

Co-founded by Salatin and farmer-author John Moody, the Rogue Food movement emerged as a response to the mounting bureaucratic obstacles faced by small-scale food producers. Moody explains that the goal was to create a space where people could learn to sidestep the red tape, build resilient systems, and reclaim control over their food.

What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a national movement. Attendees now include farmers, chefs, activists, and curious consumers alike. “It’s like drinking from the firehose of liberty,” Salatin said.

Speakers shared stories of “creative circumvention,” showcasing how they have bypassed regulatory hurdles without compromising quality or integrity.

Inspiring Stories of Innovation

Jeff Bednar, for example, recounted how he transformed 2.6 acres in Lucas, Texas, into Profound Microfarms in 2014. By 2018, Profound Foods had secured a USDA grant to create a local food hub — a business that helps small farmers thrive by providing production, distribution, and marketing services. Initially serving professional chefs, Profound Foods rapidly expanded to support 130 restaurants by the end of 2019.

Similarly, Leslie Aberlin highlighted her agri-community in Lebanon, Ohio — Aberlin Springs — where residents enjoy custom-built homes alongside seasonal organic produce, free-range eggs, and pasture-raised meat from an on-site farm market and community-supported agriculture program.

The future of food freedom

This year’s conference occurred just days after Donald Trump’s landslide election victory and Salatin revealed that he had been contacted about providing advisory services to the incoming administration. He discussed potential quick wins on urgent issues like regulatory reform, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the growing corporatization of agriculture.

“Looking forward, I see the Rogue Food Conference continuing to push boundaries,” Salatin said. “We’re empowering farmers and consumers to innovate, ensuring accessibility, stability, and security in our food systems.”

The next Rogue Conference will focus on food, health and a new addition — wellness — and it takes place March 2025 in Orlando, Florida. Stay tuned to roguefoodconference.com for more details.

