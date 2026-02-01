Collapse Life

David Kirtley
4h

I think that it is fairly obvious that there are factions that want to do away with the Constitution. I am not playing partisan games. The Republicans and Democrats are just playing out a proxy war between Tech, Pharma, Oil, Wall Street, Madison Avenue, and the ever present Military Industrial Complex. It is being funded by oligarchs here and abroad.

You just have to wait a while and the factions reorganize. It used to be the Democrats that were for free speech, against immigration, and for "the Working Man". Now those are Republican talking points. "My Body, My Choice" and support for the Second Amendment flip flops according to the current cause du jour. Both sides flaunt their particular martyrs.

We have no one to blame but ourselves. We make poor choices in our elections. As things are, I firmly believe that we would be better off recruiting our representatives by lottery as a civic duty like jury duty instead.

Ionedery2
1h

If you can convince enough people that surveillance and digital enslavement is necessary for your safety say, or the "greater good" perhaps, then you have a situation reminiscent of the covid debacle where morality and ethics evaporate. Evil is justified by popular vote or consensus, but is portrayed as necessary and the right thing to do.

Twisting the truth is how they control us and legitimize their agenda so as far as I'm concerned anything that exposes their deceit is fair game.

