#1: The ‘Powers That Be’ want you lonely and hungry.

Cooking together builds community. It builds resilience. It builds skills. Eating alone, on the other hand — in front of a glowing screen, no less — builds obedience.

So, nothing could please the oligarchs more than this new study, showing that a majority of people deem food-to-go (takeout, delivery and drive-thru) “an essential part of their lifestyle.” The National Restaurant Association says a whopping 66% of Americans prefer takeout to dining out.

We’ve moved beyond who bothers to cook at home anymore — that’s soooo 20th century. Eating is now an isolated ritual involving plastic forks, dead-eyed scrolling, a trash bin heaping with spent styrofoam containers. The process has become so mechanical for so many, it probably doesn’t matter what’s being ingested… which is exactly how we get to a future of Soylent Green.

On the bright side, at least the screen needs no small talk.

We never thought we’d write these words, but here they are: Get into the kitchen and cook something. It’s the ultimate form of resistance.

#2: Social media is, and always has been, a government psy-op.

You probably didn’t need a three-hour Joe Rogan conversation with a Harvard professor and mind control expert to know that Facebook is a tool of the state. But if you want to know the inner workings of how your emotions are being manipulated by the Ministry of Mind Control, this is a good place to start. Rebecca Lemov, Rogan’s guest, blew the lid off what anyone with half a brain already suspected: your dopamine is their currency.

And, if you think what we’re saying is ‘tinfoil hat’-worthy, don’t take our word for it. Do your own deep dive (we’ll start you with a link) on the government’s intelligence venture capital fund, In-Q-Tel. Your smartphone control device is filled with companies who have benefitted from their ‘investments.’

#3: Your bank is not your friend.

Here’s a friendly reminder (do you really need it?) that your money isn’t really yours to do with as you wish. Louis Christopher, an Australian investment analyst, made waves this week with an X post detailing a letter he received from Commonwealth Bank demanding to know how he built his wealth, why he made cash withdrawals, why he held cash at home, and why he made certain transactions. The bank threatened to suspend his accounts if he did not answer. Christopher told reporters:

“I was shocked they would ask me if I’m holding cash at home and why — I regard sharing that info as a security risk. How have I generated my wealth? That’s my business, unless they’ve got more than a slight suspicion I’m doing something illegal [in which case it should require] a court order.”

Christopher’s post led to a slew of others responding how the same had happened to them.

#4: Efforts to reduce violence lead to a reduction in violence.

Turns out, when cops and communities work together, the murder rate actually drops. A ‘focused deterrence’ model in Baltimore seems to be working, according to The Economist. Think of it as a Scared Straight remix, where young offenders get a choice: take the help (therapy and job training from local organizations) or take the heat (get arrested and go to jail). Today, there are fewer murders, more trust, and beat cops finally have enough free time to serve and protect.

#5: If you’re going to mess with Mexico, maybe do it by sea.

This one is so wild it’s nearly beyond explanation. And of course, we are sensitive to actual tragedy that it is.

Nevertheless, you have to watch this video of a Mexican Navy tall ship accidentally slamming into the Brooklyn Bridge to believe it. Dozens were injured and two people have since died.