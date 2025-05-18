Collapse Life

David Kirtley
3h

As horrific as it is, the murder statistics are a red herring are used for convenience.

Murders are by and large a unique crime. Usually, it is committed by somebody known for a known reason. There is just too little incentive to commit murder randomly. Your chances of being a random victim of murder is comparable to your chances of being struck by lightning or killed by a shark. The crimes that commonly affect everyone, they don't talk about.

The government has huge financial incentives for the other crimes to continue. The for profit justice system thrives on it. They can confiscate vast amounts of money. The prisons and monitoring of offenders makes a lot of money. It allows them to increase staffing and buy all the fun toys. It allows people to make lots of money looking the other way.

Look at the War on Drugs. It has not reduced the availability of drugs. It has only made them immensely profitable. Both for the distribution and the interdiction. If they were not illegal, there would probably be less available as there would be no motive to produce them. They just wouldn't be worth that much money to produce. Yes, they would still be disastrous for the people inclined to use them but they are getting them now anyway. At least they would no longer be committing crimes to support their habits. We could just spend all the money we are spending now on treatment and save as many as we could.

