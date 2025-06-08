Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Ionedery2
19h

Gen Z is such a anomaly. Maybe I'm just too out of touch, too old and set in my ways, but I'm stunned when I hear what they value, what they believe, and their goals. Adept at phone and computer manipulation, but seemingly unable to deal with the reality of encroaching loss of freedoms and a bleak future.

I may be over generalizing but I'd say they seem to be lost souls, shaped by their peers' expectations, social media, slick marketing, and the corrupt world all around them. They grew up with smartphones, DEI, trans ideology, covid lockdowns, and surveillance, so it's no wonder they are the way they are I suppose.

I don't think that many have managed to become critical thinkers or reformers. They've been played; and have become "a commodity" by the corporate agendas that don't care where this is going for our collective future.

I fear that many more will fall prey to globalist agendas, digital ID, AI control and manipulation as it is rolled out. They don't, they won't, see it coming.

They are so woefully unprepared and vulnerable to manipulation.

David Kirtley
20h

It can also be that the youth are catching onto the scam that is the US auto market.

There are just a limited number of people who are stupid enough to sign their life away for 72-84 months of payments for a $50K-$100K car at ridiculous interest rates and end up with an asset that is worth nothing by the time they pay it off, assuming that they had the income to qualify for the loan in the first place.

I occasionally think about upgrading from my 20 year old car but then realize that it would be cheaper to buy a vacation home somewhere interesting. The only thing that stops me is the fact that I am retired and don't feel that much need for a vacation.

A young kid can get by with an e-bike or electric scooter and the occasional uber for cheaper than just the insurance payment for a car. Going out for a date can be replaced with Netflix and a Doordash delivery, If they have not opted out of the insanity of the current dating market altogether.

If I went out into the garage and my car was gone, I honestly can't say whether or not I would even replace it. Just getting everything delivered would be cheaper than the tags and insurance on my car. Most times I just get around on my bicycle anyway.

