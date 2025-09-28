On Friday, President Trump finally announced the declassification of all government documents related to… Amelia Earhart, the aviation pioneer.

This week, the White House treated the economy like a multiple choice question:

a) Terrific! Better than ever.

b) Terrible. Can’t even afford a can of beer.

c) All of the above.

Zach Woods defended fellow comics who accepted the invitation to the Riyadh Comedy Festival. “Name one comedian who hasn’t whored themself out to a dictator?”

This week’s Tylenol-autism announcement produced some pretty funny memes.

This kid has already got it figured out.

And now for something completely… silly.