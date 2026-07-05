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Cyrus's avatar
Cyrus
5h

Excellent, excellent article. It is heart-warming to know that such skills are being preserved and actively passed on. After my dad's retirement he took an interest in clock repair and he was very good at it but you did not want to be in his house at 12 o'clock anytime time of day, LOL.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6h

Priorities are really skewed, when space travel is more important than handling all the problems, we face here on earth.

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