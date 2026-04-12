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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
8h

Seems like the gray area that could become the slippery slope rests in “legislation” that is clearly unconstitutional and entirely detrimental to one’s own survival. At what point should we disregard “laws” and mandates that are clearly harmful to the populace? That said, I do agree with you about the elevation of the bad guy in today’s society. Admittedly, it’s because I’ve fallen prey to the whole “he got what he had coming” notion once or thrice. One of our toughest commands is to love our enemies. Without a strong faith, it’s virtually impossible.

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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
6h

There has always been a fascination with the villain. Whether it is Dracula, Robin Hood, the Mafia, serial killers, Professor Moriarty, up to and including Satan himself. Probably just because of the fantasy of being free of the restrictions of morality Because, as we all know so well, those restrictions are to keep others in check, our own motivations are as pure as the driven snow... :)

There has also been a culture of conspicuous consumption. Whether it is a $22 smoothie, a rare tidbit covered in gold leaf, or crappy fish eggs. It always works up until the kid says that the Emperor is naked and breaks the spell. More telling is that the conspicuous item is a $22 smoothie rather than the $2200 handbag or the $220,000 car...

The problem with a lot of retirement and pension systems is the fact that they have been used to buy votes by promising other people's money in a ponzi scheme. It doesn't matter if we are talking about the USPS retirement or the Social Security system. The fact that they are playing fast and loose with it is just them trying to make up for the fact that they promised more than they were able to ever be able to pay. Don't worry though, they will just keep kicking the can down the road to be solved by someone else until it totally collapses.

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