By now, you’ve probably heard about the controversy surrounding Shawn Ryan, host of The Shawn Ryan Show. The podcaster ignited a firestorm on Friday by releasing what he claims is the manifesto of Matthew Livelsberger, the man behind the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.

The manifesto — reportedly emailed to intelligence analyst Sam Shoemate — contains unverified allegations about Chinese drone technology and US war crimes in Afghanistan. The revelations have taken an already bizarre story and made it even murkier, leaving suspicious minds questioning the narrative even more.

Ryan, a former Navy SEAL with 3.6 million YouTube subscribers, announced on X that he and his family would be “disappearing for a few days” due to the sensitive nature of the revelations. Neither Ryan nor Shoemate has verified the manifesto’s claims, though Shoemate says he handed it over to the FBI for investigation.

As this story unfolds, Ryan’s episode has generated more questions than answers — reigniting debates about conspiracy theories, the ethics of sharing unverified information, and the immense responsibility of wielding a platform in today’s hypercharged media landscape.

The Las Vegas incident also sparks a reminder of something that’s not new — your car is spying on you.

Collapse Life readers might recall our discussion last year about the virtues of analog cars and the risks of the subscription-heavy, data-driven approach to modern vehicles. Last week’s fiery Cybertruck explosion hammered that point home.

Tesla’s rapid analysis of the incident reportedly helped law enforcement determine that explosives — not the truck itself — caused the blaze. By tracking the driver’s movements over five days and four states using charging station data and onboard software, Tesla provided critical evidence for the investigation.

While this quick response impressed police, it reignited concerns about privacy. Modern cars collect extensive data — locations, synced phone contacts, and more — that could be easily misused. Today, Tesla is sharing data with law enforcement. Tomorrow, it could be your insurance company, your boss, your ex, or your nosy neighbor. The line between helpful and invasive feels thinner than ever.

Meanwhile, the State Department is engaging in a little rebranding magic.

After its Global Engagement Center (GEC) was defunded in 2023 over accusations of censoring conservative voices, the agency is quietly repackaging its operations. The Washington Examiner reports that 51 staffers and nearly $30 million are being funneled into a new ‘Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Hub’:

As the Examiner details:

According to one senior GOP aide, GEC’s planned shift to the hub demonstrates that the federal government won’t give up its stake in the domestic disinformation fighting industry “without a fight.” “Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are going to have to track every single office, down to every single staffer, if they want to end the weaponization of the federal government against conservatives,” said the aide, referring to both the president-elect and his pick for secretary of state. “The State Department is filled with Resistance Democrats who think they got through the first Trump administration and will get through the second the same way.”

The hub apparently won’t have GEC’s grantmaking power, but critics say the move is ultimately little more than a name change. The Biden administration insists the hub will focus on countering foreign interference, but skepticism — and lawsuits — persist.

Censorship may have a new title, but the playbook looks the same. Stay tuned — this battle over government overreach is far from over.

Over in corporate America, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs are being slashed left and right — but Costco is digging in its heels.

The retail giant’s Board of Directors is urging shareholders to reject a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) that seeks to end its DEI programs. The proposal argues that these initiatives are discriminatory and financially risky, stating:

The renamed program still openly expresses a "commitment to equity" (which means equality of outcome, not opportunity), still employs a "Chief Diversity Officer," still has a supplier diversity program that picks suppliers based on their race and sex, still appears to factor in race and sex in hiring and promotion, and still contributes shareholder money to organizations that advance the discriminatory agenda of DEI. All of these practices are staples of corporate DEI programs and are consistent with Costco's DEI program prior to its rebranding.

Costco, however, stands firm, claiming that its rebranded DEI program — now called “People and Communities” — strengthens its workforce, fosters innovation, and reflects its core values. The company says DEI is vital for attracting top talent and understanding its increasingly diverse customer base.

Among other things, a diverse group of employees helps bring originality and creativity to our merchandise offerings, promoting the "treasure hunt" that our customers value. That group also helps to provide insights into the tastes and preferences of our members.

With a January 23 shareholder vote on the horizon, the outcome will determine whether Costco’s bold stance sets a precedent — or becomes a cautionary tale for corporate America.