Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
5h

The AI agents seem to be programmed for Game Theory, which from what I understand of it, simply tells you how to technically win the game. It doesn't tell you whether the game is worth winning, nor if the game is worth playing at all. It makes everything into a game and "optimizes" for gameplay.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture