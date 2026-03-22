We always have lots of questions every time we chat with Peter Grandich, one of our favorite guests on the Collapse Life podcast. This evening, it’s your turn to ask the questions. Join us live at 7pm Eastern and be part of an open conversation about the forces reshaping the world around us.

A 35-year-old structural engineer and former rapper in Nepal just went from mayor to prime minister. Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is set to lead the country as it recovers from youth-led protests in September 2025 that toppled the government and left 77 people dead and hundreds injured when police crackdowns turned violent. The protests were sparked by a government ban on 26 social media platforms, although the simmering anger had been brewing for a while.

As we reported in November, “The uprising was not just about digital censorship; it was the eruption of long-suppressed frustration among a generation that sees no future in the system they inherited.”

Balen ran on big promises, such as wiping out corruption, creating more than 1 million jobs, and doubling per capita GDP to $3,000 in five years. Whether he can fulfill these commitments is an open question, though he has a successful track record; he gained popularity by cleaning up Kathmandu’s streets, but critics say his methods were heavy-handed.

Last November he also took heat for a Facebook post in which he told the United States, India, China and several major political parties to F-off. “Go to hell,” he wrote in the post, which was later deleted. “You guys all combined can do nothing.”

He’s not entirely wrong. Maybe when he’s done with Nepal, he can run for POTUS?

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Apparently the ‘hotel breakfast hustle’ is now a viral trend, though we couldn’t really find much evidence except for one particular video that has been making the rounds. The ‘trend’ involves people who are not guests helping themselves to free breakfast in a hotel lobby and posting the video on social media.

We understand the cost of living is rough these days, but this doesn’t seem like the soundest economic strategy. Maybe this woman should come on our livestream tonight and get some advice from Peter Grandich?

We like this guy’s take. Come to think of it, maybe he can run for POTUS instead of Balen!

@theyaboyant TheYaBoyAnt on Instagram: "WOMEN GOING VIRAL AFTER DRIVING TO A…

This weekend, a temporary bar designed to let people bet on world events accidentally became the perfect metaphor for our insane times. When Polymarket’s pop-up “Situation Room” opened in the nation’s capital, it promised real-time news feeds, market odds, and wall-to-wall screens tracking global chaos.

Except for one small detail — none of the screens worked. Neither did the wifi. So it just turned out to be a room full of people drinking and betting on wars, elections, and assassinations.

It’s the company’s latest stunt, just weeks after a pop-up grocery store in New York had people lining up for hours for free food. What’s next? A pop-up airport lounge where you bet on how long your flight will be delayed? A hospital waiting room where you can take out odds on your diagnosis?

We really do live in the stupidest timeline.