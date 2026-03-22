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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
2h

"We really do live in the stupidest timeline."... I'd say we're historically stupid... But on a positive note, let us not in the present moment let the humor escape us... We should laugh now... It may get worse. :)

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