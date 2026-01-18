Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
13h

I have to say, regardless of political leanings, training the crows is an awesome gag.

The only appropriate counter is to train other crows to go after blue and green hair. Maybe nose rings?

Gerald's avatar
Gerald
6h

My USA is three generations deep into the Battle of the Sexes. In the Battle of the Sexes, only the sociopathic Ruling Class can claim victory, and the children continue to be the biggest losers.

Americans don’t share a common vocabulary. What’s the difference between 1st-wave feminism & 2nd-wave “feminism.”

Here’s a primer on 1st-wave feminism, which is an all around good, and 1960’s style 2nd-wave “feminism,” which just might be the death of Western civilization:

19th century Western Christian Enlightenment egalitarian 1st-wave feminism granted:

1) freedom from marriage, including the right to divorce, and freedom from bearing children,

2) freedom from her father’s household, & from the extended family, & where pertinent, freedom from the local clan system of government,

3) freedom to vote & own property,

4) freedom to sell her labor on the open market (instead of being limited to traditional employment for the non-reproductive female: spinster, holy orders, prostitution, etc.).

In total contrast to Western Christian Enlightenment egalitarian idealism, 1960’s style 2nd wave “feminism,” i.e. androgyny-in-the-workforce, is a fundamental communist principle (for the now-obvious purpose of transferring family strength to the State, just like in Sovietism, just like in Maoism, etc.).

2nd-wave “feminism,” e.g. equal-pay-for-equal work, & casual sex, & casual divorce, was the Trojan Horse that sneaked communism into the West 😡

Just a bit of my personal story:

In my GenX youth, I was totally duped by the 1960’s communistic pop cultural revolution; I was a male 2nd-wave “feminist.”

I changed after having children.

In 2015, I moved the family to my wife’s native Japan specifically, first ‘n’ foremost, so that our younger three sons would have the opportunity someday to labor in a socioeconomic system where the COL is still calibrated to a breadwinner-homemaker lifestyle, where the socioeconomic system still celebrates women, motherhood, children, & childhood 👍🙂❤️

I don’t like living in Japan, it’s lonely. But I knew from previous experience what I was getting into here. I was already aware of the lifelong personal sacrifices ahead of me.

I just couldn’t turn my sons over to my native USA female-dominated & man-hating socioeconomic system, plus in all likelihood my wife & our oldest boy with Down syndrome would be discarded someday at the 2nd-wave “feminist”Medicaid Concentration Camps for Abandoned Seniors. It’s the American Way nowadays, perfectly communistic 😡

