Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
5h

A lot of it is political theatre based on who is doing it and what is popular.

Last night, I saw that suddenly, the Democratic party almost as one voice decided that Hamas is now the bad guys after several years of them being the the victims. I guess they got in new polling results.

A few years ago, killing up Gaddafi, going into other countries to kill people like Bin Laden, and spending billions of dollars through USAID to topple governments was good and now arresting Maduro is bad. It is not like there was no precedent. Anyone remember Manuel Noriega?

What is the difference between Trump manipulating the currency and the unelected chairman of the Federal Reserve doing it? That is they whole schtick of Keynesian Economics. At least we get to vote on the President.

I don't like private companies doing the facial recognition and Minority Report style pre-crime prevention but I understand it. But what else can they do? Especially when in many jurisdictions, the criminal justice system specifically avoids deterring criminal behavior.

Much of it is a total sham and there are no "good guys". You have the EU trying to choose which oligarchs will give them a better price between Russia and Ukraine. You have the western countries choosing to support whichever regime will give them the better deals. The drug wars have a long history going back at least as far as the Opium Wars where they support the criminals when they think they will gain an advantage. It happened in China with the British supporting the the opium trade. It happened in Central and South America with the cocaine trade. It happened in Afghanistan with the opium trade. It is happening now with China supporting the Fentanyl trade.

"What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun" Ecclesiastes 1:9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
3h

I wonder how long before the UK sees the consequences of censorship. I don't know how it will manifest but something's bound to break. The loss of trust in the ruling class will rise and the dissent will go underground. Fear will be rising and building as it always does with tyrannical governments. I'm pretty sure it will backfire due to human nature, and will probably cause all sorts of problems for the ruling class as well as citizens.

Canada is headed in the same direction with censorship and appears to be imploding economically and morally. When it gets bad enough Canada could break apart and a tidal wave of strife will be upon us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture