Hands up if you rushed out to stock up on TP last week. Don’t be shy, it’s OK. We didn’t see the “end” of the strike coming only a couple of days later, either. But there’s a catch — a big one.

Yes, Collapse Life explored what could happen if the dockworkers' strike continued to drag on — predicting price hikes and product shortages to ripple through the economy. And yes, you would be forgiven for thinking we were active participants in doom porn creation and chicken little-ism. But somehow we forgot just how clever the politicians at the heart of our ‘free market’ economy can be.

Let us clarify: we didn’t dodge a bullet. We dodged a boomerang, and it’s swinging back around, poised to smack us in the head if we don’t duck.

It’s true that the International Longshoremen’s Association and the US Maritime Alliance reached a temporary deal, granting workers a 62% raise over six years. The small print however, is that the strike is only ON HOLD until January 15. This pause was cleverly designed to avoid economic disruption ahead of the holiday season but more importantly, the November election, giving the Biden-Harris administration some breathing room.

Cue the official response: in a written statement, President Biden’s team praised the "patriotic" actions of both sides in reopening the ports — essential, of course, for Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

I want to thank the union workers, the carriers, and the port operators for acting patriotically to reopen our ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding.

In real life — if that’s what you can call this surreal reality-show-of-a-reality-show we’re living through — Biden stumbled to recall that there even was a storm, telling a reporter, “Oh, the storm zone? I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about…” This comment came just hours after the president visited South Carolina to assess Helene's damage.

The strike may be taking early Halloween and Christmas vacation, but don’t be caught unaware if supply chain disruptions resurface in the new year — along with all the consequences we outlined in our dockworkers story earlier this week. On top of that, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene is a stark reminder that being prepared for the unexpected isn’t just for the tinfoil hat crowd anymore.

Sh*it is getting real, and having a go-bag and a survival plan is an idea going full mainstream. So much so, even HuffPost jumped in with recommendations. Some of their advice is solid, like packing a signal mirror or LifeStraw, but of course they slipped in woke touches, such as: “If you are a person who menstruates, then having a pack of sanitary pads on hand is essential.” Not wrong, just… typical HuffPost. We appreciate they’ve recommended organic pads, too. ‘Cause if you’re going to prep woke, might as well prep for broke.

Steffanie, a YouTuber who weathered the storm in Western North Carolina, gave a real-world update that drives the point home: when disaster strikes, being unprepared isn’t an option. While her home was spared, allowing her to help clean up and distribute food in various local communities, she observed something unsettling. Despite the stereotype that mountain folks in Appalachia are survival experts, many were far from self-sufficient.

Speaking about what she saw at the food distribution point, she said: “We couldn't get rid of beans, rice, and flour because people don't know how to cook beans, rice, and flour if they don't have access to water and power,” she said in her update. “They don’t have systems in place.” As Steffanie noted, tons of people in these rural areas aren’t self-sufficient and don’t have things like gas stoves to cook or clean water, to say nothing of their overall personal health and well-being.

This reality check underscores the fact that basic survival skills aren’t as common as we might think. Whether it’s preparing for another dockworkers’ strike, a hurricane, or some other unforeseen crisis, being prepared is no longer optional — it’s essential.

For those looking to lend a hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Grindstone Ministries is currently deploying in Eastern Tennessee and urgently needs volunteers with specific skill sets for their field operations:

FOB (forward operating base) Desk Coordinators/Administrative Assistants

Communication Specialists and HAM Radio Operators

Intel Analysts/HUMINT/All-Source

Important: You must email serve@grindstoneministries.com and be approved before heading to the Field Operations Base. Unannounced arrivals will not be allowed.

Volunteers are needed on-site, not remotely, and must commit to staying for 7-10 days, as bringing new people up to speed daily isn’t feasible. They also ask that you be self-sufficient. And if you can’t deploy, Grindstone also gladly accepts donations.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new threat — Tropical Storm Milton — which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Forecasts show the storm approaching Florida's Gulf coast near Tampa, packing winds of 110 mph and posing a serious risk of life-threatening impacts with a possible mid-week landfall.

And Milton isn't the only storm in the mix. Hurricane Kirk, a Category 3 storm, is also currently swirling in the Atlantic, followed by Hurricane Leslie, a Category 1 storm. Luckily, neither of these storms are expected to make landfall for now, but all eyes are on Florida as Milton continues to gain strength.

Long story short, it’s never too late to be prepared.

Despite the silly stereotypes we’ve all come to know and love perpetuated by the mainstream media and coastal elites, only you can take control of your own situation. Don’t hoard, but rather stock up on essentials like water, food, and emergency supplies. Secure your home, check your evacuation routes, and have a go-bag at the ready. ‘Prepping’ isn’t the bastion of one political class or another, even though it has been framed that way — you won’t care who your neighbor voted for when they bring you a pot of food or a gallon of water when you’re desperate. And, when you experience that, it will become obvious that we’ve all been played; our common humanity supersedes the stupidity of divisive politics.

Beyond the physical prep, it’s important to steel yourself emotionally. Disasters can take a toll not just on your surroundings but on your mental well-being, too. Stay connected with loved ones, talk through your plans, and make sure you’re psychologically ready for the unexpected.

Lastly, take some time to prepare spiritually. Whether through prayer, meditation, or quiet reflection, grounding yourself during uncertain times can make all the difference. Being prepared means more than just figuring out how to survive the minutes and hours after a disaster. It means strengthening yourself to face life’s challenges with resilience, grace, and gratitude — no matter what comes your way.