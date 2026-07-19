Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
10h

I retired 3 years ago at 58……30 years of work was enough to provide a livable pension once my mortgage was paid off…..in other words I worked hard for decades, contributed to a pension, paid my bills and got out still young enough to enjoy life (life and work life are not the same)

I know this is selfish but I want to wait until 65 to collect CPP so I hope they don’t start fucking with it before I can start getting some of what I contributed back, I know too many people that died before they could collect a penny and all their survivors got was $2500 for funeral expenses.

Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6h

AI is not the answer, I fear it will be a much greater problem for everyone concerned. People are focused on the money and opportunities it will create.... for those who already have them. The little guy will be left by the side of the road. People have lost their ballast, they don't know what's really important. All the virtues have seemed to have disappeared...and money worship is the only thing left.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture