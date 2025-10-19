After our meeting in the wilderness of Arizona for the past 10 days, Collapse Life is pleased to announce:

For our loyal paid subscribers, we have restarted your subscriptions and have plans for some special content for you. We’ll keep you posted on that front. Thanks, as always, for your support and encouragement.

While we were away, we clearly missed lots of interesting and exciting domestic and global events. We are definitely keen to reenter the fray to bring you incisive, intelligent, and biting commentary, starting with next week’s podcast guest, none other than the inimitable,

John was one of our very first podcast guests back in October of 2023. Gold was around $1830 an ounce at that time, mining and junior mining stocks were in the doldrums, and the President was not yet the President. My how things have changed.

We can’t wait to catch up with John to talk about how we got to where we are today (and where we’re headed next).

Since we’re giving a short-but-sweet update, we might as well share with you that we’ll be welcoming the legendary Bob Moriarty to the Collapse Life podcast.

Yes! He knows the gold/silver/mining space inside and out. But because Bob’s seen more than his fair share of life, he’s able to provide unique perspectives on the geopolitical moment in which we find ourselves. The insane strength in precious metals is a symptom; Bob’s going to give us his insights on the underlying causes.

Stay tuned! It’s good to be back.

