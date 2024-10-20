If he wins the presidency, Donald Trump says he’ll create a brand-new position for Elon Musk: Secretary of Cost-Cutting. In a recent appearance on Fox News, Trump told host Maria Bartiromo, “He’s a great business guy, and he’s a great cost-cutter.”

With the national debt-to-GDP ratio now sitting at a whopping 122.28%, you can’t really argue with the idea that Washington could use some belt-tightening, and apparently some government agencies are already on board.

This week, Customs and Border Protection accidentally made a perfect ad for government efficiency when their PR team posted what was probably supposed to be a heartwarming scene of disaster relief. Instead, it became a viral lesson in bureaucracy.

In a tweet that practically screamed "perfect satire," 13 CBP officers formed a human chain to pass a single, small log a mere 30 feet to the curb. Naturally, the post was swiftly ratioed, with Twitter users lining up to point out how well it captured the essence of federal productivity.

As @ChaoticGood42_ snarked: “All the might of the federal government, and they can’t procure a single wheelbarrow.”

For many on the political left, the only two words more terrifying than “Donald Trump” are “Elon Musk.” To stop either man from consolidating more power, the British Labour Party has decided to take matters into their own hands, sending reinforcements to campaign for Kamala Harris.

With “Stop Trump” as their battle cry, high-profile apparatchiks are shipping their door-knocking skills across the pond to help the Harris campaign in key swing states like New Hampshire, North Carolina, Nevada, and Virginia.

In a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Labour Party’s head of operations, Sofia Patel, rallied volunteers for what The Spectator magazine gleefully dubbed “an organized hit squad.”

Not to be outdone, Ruth Cadbury, a Member of Parliament, took to Twitter to document her own trip to New Hampshire, proudly announcing her mission to "stop Trump winning."

While apparently it’s technically not illegal — since they’re volunteering for free — many Americans are quick to point out that the last time the British organized an invasion of American shores, things didn’t exactly go according to plan.

If you had $50,000 lying around, would you spend it designing a high-IQ baby? US startup PolygenX is hoping you might. They're offering wealthy couples the chance to screen embryos for traits like IQ, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and cancer risk. Think of it as building your perfect child, courtesy of technology that feels less "Brave New World" and more "Black Mirror."

Undercover footage from HOPE Not Hate reveals how PolygenX guides clients through the IVF process, analyzing genetic data, and ranking embryos on a secret website. Parents can then pick the “smartest” or “healthiest” embryo for implantation.

From the HOPE not Hate report:

PolygenX described the steps by which prospective parents would use the service to our undercover reporter: Approach an IVF clinic in a country with less regulation on selecting embryos, such as the US.

Undergo normal IVF treatment, which involves combining sperm and egg before freezing and analyzing the embryos.

Request the genetic data of these embryos, and deliver it to PolygenX.

Receive a login to PolygenX’s hidden website that ranks each embryo according to traits like IQ, ADHD, bipolar, biological sex and different forms of cancer.

Return to the IVF clinic, and ask for the implantation of the desired embryo.

While the process is legal in the United States, bioethicists are sounding alarms about the ethical and societal implications, warning this kind of genetic screening could reinforce inequality, with only the rich able to afford genetically "enhanced" children.

Our future is one where biological privilege will be bought and sold — where the ultra-wealthy create a smarter, healthier, and more successful ruling class from the ground up. We’ve mentioned it before, but if you haven’t seen Elysium, you may want to check it out.

As history has shown, tinkering with genetics in search of "better" humans usually doesn’t end well.

