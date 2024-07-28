Notes from the edge of civilization: July 28, 2024
A look at the week that was in pictures. Because sometimes, there just are no words.
Veteran financial analyst and friend of Collapse Life, Peter Grandich, will be our guest on the next podcast. The former Whiz Kid of Wall Street has been telling people to build their financial ark for months, and now he’s saying the storm is upon us. What questions do you want us to ask Peter? Let us know at info@collapselife.com by Wednesday morning!
Sometimes, you just have to shake your head; there are just no words to describe what’s happening around us. So today we present our Notes from the edge of civilization roundup in a series of images from this past week.
Click on the images or the links in the captions to learn more.
Looking forward to your talk with Peter Grandich, it is very timely.
The "Last Supper" scene with its motley cast of characters was of course a blasphemy of Our Lord and the Holy Bible. The pagan organizers are only too happy to insult Christians and would get rid of us if they could. The other hurtful aspect of this is that it occurred in France, the "Eldest Daughter" of the Catholic Church which has now generally rejected the faith for the secular religion of paganism. Lord, have mercy on France, but Thy Will Be Done!