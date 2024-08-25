Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram, speaking during a conference in 2015. (TechCrunch via Flickr )

The founder and CEO of Telegram, a popular messaging app, was arrested in France Saturday evening. Politico.eu reports that Pavel Durov, a Russian-born billionaire who lives in Dubai, was arrested under a French warrant as he got off his private jet at Le Bourget airport after a flight from Azerbaijan. He holds dual citizenship of the United Arab Emirates and France.

According to Politico:

The arrest was made by investigators from the National Anti-Fraud Office, part of the French Customs Department, according to the reports. Durov, who has been criticized for alleged insufficient moderation on the encrypted Telegram app, is accused of refusing to cooperate with authorities, according to the reports.

The claim of “insufficient moderation” apparently refers to Durov’s unwillingness to censor content and cooperate with law enforcement over alleged drug trafficking, money laundering, and sharing of child pornography that occurs on the app.

Why Telegram is being singled out is anyone’s guess, since it has been widely reported that users broadcast pornographic material on Facebook using the live stream feature and that drug traffickers commonly advertise on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

A Twitter user by the name of ‘The Curious One’ suggests the arrest is an intelligence operation aimed to co-opt Durov and other Telegram employees as assets.

Four months ago, Pavel Durov gives his first interview in almost a decade to Tucker Carlson in which he reveals that U.S. intelligence agencies have been trying to recruit them, to get control of, and to compromise Telegram.

Many are saying this is a sign the European Union is becoming a dictatorship. But in a recent Substack, journalist

notes that it’s not “becoming” a dictatorship but was “conceived, designed and seeded” as one.

“This is now becoming visible to people through its black blooms,” she writes.

If anyone needs a reminder of the built-in tyranny of the European experiment, we present the European Parliament as a reminder of how all of this cannot possibly end well for the demagogues who would dare to play God.

A 1563 oil painting of the Tower of Babel by Pieter Bruegel the Elder .

A poster published by the Council of Europe in the 1990s, which clearly took Bruegel’s painting as inspiration. Aren’t the 12 stars an odd shape? For some reason the artist inverted them to resemble upside-down pentagrams.

The official seat of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The leadership at Telegram is seemingly unwilling to follow in the tracks of Twitter, which closely coordinated with the Biden administration, according to the infamous ‘Twitter Files’ exposed after Elon Musk bought the company.

In the latest chapter, investigative journalist

details the close relationship that existed between the former staff of the social media company, the government, and lobby firms rife with administration insiders:

According to newly released emails, when India pressured Twitter to censor accounts in 2021, the company hired Albright Stonebridge, a firm closely aligned with the Biden administration, to lobby Biden’s State Department for help with the Modi regime.

“This is John Hughes from Albright Stonebridge Group, the commercial diplomacy firm founded by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright,” wrote Twitter’s lobbyist to Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Stone, who oversaw US policy with India. “We were wondering if you or somebody on your team would be available tomorrow for us to brief you further on this issue and to seek your advice on how to approach and whether the Embassy would be willing to raise this with the Indian government.” Around this same timeframe, emails show that the State Department was pressuring Twitter to censor accounts they didn’t like. Nonetheless, Twitter executives then began collaborating with officials in the State Department and America’s embassy in India to deal with Modi’s calls for censorship.

‘Roxanne Tickle’ sued the Australian app Giggle for Girls, as well as its founder, Sall Grover, for discrimination in 2022.

In Australia, a court found in favor of a man who identifies as a woman and goes by the name Roxanne Tickle. The case centered around Tickle’s claim that he was discriminated against for being denied access to Giggle for Girls, a women-only social media app founded by Sall Grover. The judge ordered Grover to pay Tickle $10,000 Australian plus costs, noting that "in its contemporary ordinary meaning, sex is changeable and not necessarily binary."

The BBC explains the background to the case as follows:

It’s a landmark ruling when it comes to gender identity, and at the very heart of the case was the ever more contentious question: what is a woman? In 2021, Tickle downloaded “Giggle for Girls”, an app marketed as an online refuge where women could share their experiences in a safe space, and where men were not allowed. In order to gain access, she had to upload a selfie to prove she was a woman, which was assessed by gender recognition software designed to screen out men. However, seven months later - after successfully joining the platform - her membership was revoked.

Grover created the ‘Giggle for Girls’ app in 2020 after she said she received a lot of social media abuse from men while working in Hollywood as a screenwriter.

“I wanted to create a safe, women-only space in the palm of your hand,” she said.

During cross-examination, Grover refused to address Tickle as “Ms,” and held firm to her belief that Tickle is a biological male. She is not alone in believing that sex is a binary, not a spectrum.

In the Collapse Life podcast this week, we explored the topic with

, an author who has done deep research into transgender ideology and how it diverges sharply from genuine human rights concerns. She posits that transgenderism is a cult-like vision for a post-human future that undermines human connections and the natural world. It’s a powerful and measured conversation that is well worth your time.