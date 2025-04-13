30-day gold price chart:

Next stop: $3,400! Get ready!

In all seriousness, the soaring price of gold is not a thing to celebrate. Watching the death of the dollar unfold in real time is, in fact, a solemn occasion.

Please remember: many people, including the people you love, will be caught off guard, and will have done little to no preparation. If you’re in a position to plan ahead, try to put away a little extra — not just for yourself, but for loved ones too.

Of course we hope it won’t be necessary and that cooler heads will prevail. But be aware: it’s entirely possible the current administration is playing a high-stakes game of chicken with what’s left of our nation’s reputation, economic strength, and global goodwill.

It’s a gamble. And the consequences could be real.