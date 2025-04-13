Notes from the edge of civilization: April 13, 2025
Referring to this past week as 'wild' is an understatement. With more chaos to unfold in the days ahead, we wanted to reconfirm our love for something of timeless value with a simple, silly video.
30-day gold price chart:
Next stop: $3,400! Get ready!
In all seriousness, the soaring price of gold is not a thing to celebrate. Watching the death of the dollar unfold in real time is, in fact, a solemn occasion.
Please remember: many people, including the people you love, will be caught off guard, and will have done little to no preparation. If you’re in a position to plan ahead, try to put away a little extra — not just for yourself, but for loved ones too.
Of course we hope it won’t be necessary and that cooler heads will prevail. But be aware: it’s entirely possible the current administration is playing a high-stakes game of chicken with what’s left of our nation’s reputation, economic strength, and global goodwill.
It’s a gamble. And the consequences could be real.
The US policies seem to have pushed other countries into a corner. Canada, as far as I can tell, is using Trump as a scapegoat for all it's problems. I hear people cursing Trump, blaming him for everything but I think the media and politicians are creating that, in order to deflect blame. As our Canadian values are undermined and eroded away, I can sense a desperation in many people . It's fueling a movement to retaliate, to move away from US friendly policies, no matter the cost.
It's irrational and blown out of proportion but it's happening.
So Canadians aren't as likely to travel south, or buy US products, and are generally not happy with US policies, which is an unfortunate consequence of this.
It is hard to say. The stock and gold prices are driven more by the news cycle than the economy.
It revolves around the pump and dump strategy of the automated traders. Maybe you can get lucky and align with their set points for their trades. Get it right, you can get rich off of it. Get it wrong and you can just kiss it goodbye. Like any game of chance, the house always wins. They have the capital to withstand the swings. If they take a bit of a loss, it only drives more people to gamble their savings away. They will just make up any losses with the next batch of suckers to come along.
Personally, I am betting on the dollar. Not because it is wonderful, but because if it fails, it will cascade and all the other forms of investment will fail right along with it.
I am hopeful for the chaos that Trump has brought. The trajectory we are following with the status quo is pretty much guaranteed failure. If there is only a 1% chance of success for Trump's plans, it beats the 0% chance of success for the path that we were on.
I am open to alternatives, but I don't see any being offered.