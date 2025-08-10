Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Cyrus
4h

After eating meal worms and crickets for lunch what sane person wouldn't want breast milk ice cream for dessert? I can't wait for the WEF to start pushing the health benefits of urine.

Beam me up Scotty, help!!!

David Kirtley
4h

We may already be too far down the artificial food road to turn back. Next time you are at the grocery store look at all the "dietary supplements"

We have been down this road for along time. We have had things like Ensure for a long time. Protein powders, breakfast smoothies made from the latest "miracle food", ersatz meats, toffuti, and the like.

That is not even counting the mystery meat chicken nuggets, fake bacon bits, and much, much more.

