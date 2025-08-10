Last Wednesday morning, people started noticing large portions of Article I of the US Constitution — including the sections banning titles of nobility and protecting the writ of habeas corpus — had vanished from the Library of Congress’ official Constitution website.

Archived versions showed the text was present in mid-July but gone by early August, with several days where the page appeared totally blank. The Library of Congress said it was a ‘coding error’ caused by an update and restored the missing text later in the day on August 6, but gave no further explanation other than ‘we fixed the glitch.’

We should all be grateful to those who, for whatever reason, noticed the missing text. Because even though deleting words from a website doesn’t magically delete them from the law — it does make it easier to memory-hole inconvenient truths and quietly rewrite the public record. Most people never read the source material anyway; they just Google it, click the first result, and assume that’s the whole story.

That’s why we have a very important recommendation for all our readers: keep a hard copy of the Constitution at home. Read it. Then read it again. Understand it. That way, when some sanitized ‘updated’ digital version shows up missing a few inconvenient amendments, you’ll know exactly what’s been airbrushed.

We’re going to make it easy for you to achieve this simple but important suggestion: Hillsdale College will mail you a free pocket Constitution (link). The Rutherford Institute sells an illustrated Bill of Rights for $1.50 (link) and offers a constitutional Q&A resource (link) to help you understand what those words actually mean.

Please don’t delay — your copy of the Constitution and Bill of Rights is literally a click away. And encourage everyone, far and wide, that they need to do this, too. The cost now is nothing. The cost down the road could be everything.

Spanish fashion brand Zara just got slapped by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for running two ads featuring models who supposedly appeared “unhealthily thin.” Apparently one model’s protruding collarbones were too prominent and the other looked gaunt because of styling, lighting, and pose.

ASA ruled the imagery was “socially irresponsible” and banned the ads. Zara ended up pulling all four images in question while insisting the models were medically cleared and that only minor lighting/color tweaks had been made to the photography.

This isn’t just Zara. British retailers Marks & Spencer and Next have had similar rulings in the UK for ads that emphasized thinness through angles or clothing.

Meanwhile, a few months ago the boss of plus-size brand Snag said her company fielded over 100 complaints a day that its models are “too fat” — yet ASA has never investigated the brand, even after a flood of public gripes. Critics call this a double standard: if extremely thin bodies are “socially irresponsible,” why aren’t extremely large ones? ASA says its because no one aspires to be overweight, so it doesn’t pose the same risk of imitation. At least not yet.

The team here at Collapse Life grew up in the Kate Moss era, when ‘heroin chic’ became a handbook for how to develop an eating disorder. So a cultural correction was long overdue. But here’s the problem — body positivity was supposed to mean all bodies, not just the currently approved ones. If we swap thin-shaming for fat-shaming, we’re still policing bodies instead of dismantling the obsession. The pendulum doesn’t stop in the middle on its own, and when it swings too far, we just trade one generation’s dysfunction for another.

Shout out to

for calling attention to this next story and *nearly* making us lose our love for ice cream. (Wait, who are we kidding, we still LOVE ice cream!)

Frida — best known as a maker of baby gear — is now selling “breast milk ice cream.” The catch? It’s not actually made with breast milk. It’s artificially flavored to taste like it, with bovine colostrum thrown in for good measure.

Price tag: $12.99 a pint. Two-pint minimum. And it’s now sold out.

If you’re wondering why anyone would launch a breast milk–flavored dessert that doesn’t contain a drop of human milk, here’s your answer: the same reason we’re offered cricket flour energy bars and 3D-printed steak. It’s part of the normalization process. First you make it quirky, safe, and Instagram-friendly. Then, once the cultural ‘ick’ factor wears down, you slip in the real thing (or a biotech replacement) and call it progress.

calls it what it is —

that commodifies our humanity. Transhumanism isn’t just about replacing your limbs with robot parts. It’s also about shifting how we see our own biology — from sacred to stockpiled. When your body becomes a resource to be processed, packaged, and sold, you’re no longer just a person. You’re a supplier.

Don’t normalize this, dear friends. Stay human.

