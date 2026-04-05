Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
7h

I am thoroughly amazed at the insanity exhibited at the 2026 Canadian New Democratic Party’s leadership convention... Apparently, Democrats are Democrats the world over... Stupid as a bag of hammers.

Reply
Share
Bob Jones's avatar
Bob Jones
9h

I am shocked that you wrote above- "thousands of civilians killed and injured in Iran and Israel." Are you not concerned about deaths in Palestine?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture