In South Boston this week, two kids — aged 12 and 11 — set up a lemonade stand.

It’s an American tradition that used to function as training wheels for basic entrepreneurship: cardboard sign, plastic cups, a lockbox, maybe a few indulgent neighbors pretending it was the best lemonade they’ve ever had. It’s classically American.

Or at least it was, because it’s 2026, so there’s a twist. Two other boys allegedly came by wearing masks, flashed a handgun, grabbed about $80, and ran.

It’s the ultimate sign this country has moved from Norman Rockwell to something more akin to Thunderdome — a low-trust society where might makes right.

Brandishing a handgun is one thing, but the fact the suspects were also kids makes the whole thing extra sordid. We are asking (as we’re sure you are): What kind of a country are we living in where the response to seeing success and earnings at a lemonade stand parlays into daylight robbery?

There’s something deeply broken in the zeitgeist of this nation when a makeshift lemonade stand needs the defense of door camera footage and police intervention. Childhood is being pulled into the same ambient instability as everything else. Adults may still want to pretend things are OK, but the example that’s been set by them and those leading our towns, our cities, our states, and our country is trickling down to give kids everywhere a rather harsh wake-up call.

Hey, at least the kids will have an interesting anecdote for the business school entrance essay!

Businesses are replacing employees with AI and learning a tough lesson. Bots can’t have the authority of an employee when they save money, but the legal responsibility of a toaster when they screw up.

Case in point: a BMW dealership in Toronto.

The CBC reports that when Zack Giacomelli’s 2021 BMW needed major repairs, he contacted BMW Toronto about selling it back. He got a sympathetic text message from someone named Quinn, who made him a firm buyback offer of $27,162.79 CAD — just enough to cover what Zack still owed on the car. Quinn made an appointment with Zack to lock in the deal.

That all came as great news to Zack, until he found out that Quinn was not a helpful employee but an AI chatbot gone rogue. Moments later, a human salesperson called Zack to say the offer was invalid and the real buyback number was closer to $20,000, leaving Zack out of pocket nearly $7,000.

That seems to be the trick companies are trying to pull. They’re using bots to cut labor costs, but then claiming the bot doesn’t actually count, making it more like an autonomous bait-and-switch tool.

Canadian law has already had a little chat with this fantasy. In 2024, Air Canada was forced to honor bad information given by its AI after the company tried arguing the bot was a separate legal entity responsible for its own actions.

After CBC contacted BMW Toronto, the dealership reinstated the original offer. Funny how “that’s not our problem” becomes “we want to do right by the customer” once the threat of bad press shows up. It’s probably the most money the Canadian broadcaster has saved a Canadian taxpayer in quite some time.

Fact is, companies everywhere want tireless digital employees to help lower the bottom line and boost profits. However, they’re quickly learning that requires human time and energy to manage it. So then the question becomes: Are companies really much further ahead in the end?

To state the obvious, this a must-watch space, because going up the AI chain of command, some companies supplying AI products are about to openly revolt. Just this week, Wired reported that a livestreamed Meta meeting descended into chaos with one employee even claiming, “it's literally the gulag.”

This is a far cry from a dealership in Toronto, but things are about to get spicy for all of us as the entire post-World War Two system many of us know disappears and is replaced with something we cannot even fathom. Fourth turning indeed!

In Albania, a proposed luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has helped send tens of thousands of protesters into the streets. The immediate flashpoint is the threat to one of the Mediterranean’s largest flamingo habitats.

While the birds may have given this movement its mascot, the deeper grievance is institutional rot. People are not just angry because flamingos might be displaced, they are tired of seeing the same pattern everywhere: public goods privatized, laws bent, politicians bought, oversight mocked, and citizens informed after the important decisions have already been made.

(It’s like the datacenter playbook has metastasized into the everything playbook!)

That’s why this has grown beyond an environmental protest and become a referendum on whether Albania’s government exists to protect the country, or package it.

And it matters beyond Albania because the model has gone global. Find a beautiful place, call it underdeveloped, promise jobs, dismiss the locals and local wildlife, and act surprised when they don’t want their homeland turned into a luxury escape pod for billionaires.

The birds may survive. The question is whether the government will.