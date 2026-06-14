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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
21m

Just another day in a country (read ours) and the world (read everywhere) where life is becoming a big shit sandwich that everybody's going to have to take a bite of, and hell is coming to breakfast for the ruling elite... I hope they enjoy the menu that gonna be served up... spoiler alert... They won't!

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Collette's avatar
Collette
25m

Ivanka &Jarred ,,,Outrageous Selfish People ,,

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