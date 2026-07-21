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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
4h

This second wave colonialism, where petty dictators are supported by outside interests in these undeveloped countries to extract resources doesn't work. It doesn't matter if we are talking about China, Russia, or the US.

This 250 year experiment in self government that the US has been running is the best thing that we have in the entire world and it is still lacking. Humans seem to be unable to wield power at scale. Even if an occasional leader does well, they have a limited lifespan. Maybe in the long term, our only hope is to install AI as a benevolent dictator. It can't do much worse.

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